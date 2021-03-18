Family of massage parlor victim remember woman with “heart of gold”

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A family was torn apart Wednesday after their loved one was shot and killed in one of the massage parlor shooting massacres in metro Atlanta.

CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to the victim’s family who described what took place inside the massage parlor. Margaret Rushing said all her daughter wanted was some quality relaxation time with her husband Mario Gonzalez at the Youngs Asian Massage Parlor.

“She wanted a day just her and her husband, spend a little time together, all she wanted was their massages,” Rushing said.

Now, all she wants is her 33-year old daughter Delaina Gonzalez back in her arms.

“You come in and you took her life away and I just don’t know why!” Rusing continued.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Delaina was killed by 21-year-old Robert Long, who is believed to be the gunman in three separate massage parlor shootings Wednesday night that left 8 people dead.

“You took so many innocent people away,” Rushing said. “My daughter was one of them, she was a wonderful person. She didn’t deserve this.”

“This family is broken because of this man, it is so hard on everyone today because of this man taken this innocent angel from us,” said Delaina’s aunt, Constance Seats. “The mother, the sister, the son, the husband, the daughter, they are all so heartbroken.”

Those close to the victim said there’s nothing this mother of two would not do for someone in need.

“She had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody, give her shirt off her back for anyone,” Delaina’s sister, Amy Cinkaj said.

Delaina’s husband, Mario Gonzalez, said he didn’t hear the gunman say anything when he entered the massage parlor. He said he only heard gunfire, while he was in a separate room from his wife. Gonzalez said when he witnessed what was happening, he took cover in the spa room he was in, holding onto hope that his wife would be ok, but that wasn’t the case. Now, Mario’s left holding onto the memories of his wife, including 9-month-old Mia, and 13-year-old Maison. Her sister Amy said they will now hold on to Delaina’s memory.

“I’m just going to do what I can to make sure her kids are good and all the prayers are appreciated.”

Community members also left flowers outside of the massage parlor in memory of the victims. Delaina’s family said she was lover of Christ and they have set up a Gofundme for her funeral.

