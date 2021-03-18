Retired firefighter helps homeless with supply distribution

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A retired Boynton Beach firefighter and paramedic is giving back to the community in a big way.

Luis Garcia, along with volunteers from USA Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction with Narcan, passed out blankets, air mattresses, toiletries, clothing, PPE and disinfectants, in addition to the life-saving spray Narcan, to the homeless.

Garcia said in honor of St. Patrick’s Day he felt it was his duty to give a helping hand in the most populated homeless areas in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

“We care about the community. And what we realize now with the pandemic is that there’s less funding,” he said. “There’s other more urgent things and people are forgetting the homeless – they really are.”

Garcia added, “This is simply about helping other people that are trying to live.”

The group buys supplies for the homeless with money that comes from GoFundMe.

In three-and-a-half years, Garcia has donated 5,600 Narcan sprays in six states, saving 194 lives.

If you would like to help Garcia and his cause, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.