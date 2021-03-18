Suspect set off explosives in home, arrested after standoff with deputies

National-World

COWLITZ COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A 41-year-old Kelso man, who was wanted for a road rage incident over the weekend, was arrested after a standoff with deputies late Wednesday night, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said John Threlfall was the suspect in a road rage incident late Sunday night. Threlfall is accused of driving a blue Ford Ranger on Interstate 5 near Lexington and cutting off the victim, causing a crash.

Threlfall reportedly exited the Ford, pointed a pistol at the victim vehicle and fired shots into a nearby wooded area.

According to deputies, the victim driver recognized Threlfall, who is the registered owner of the Ford.

Since Sunday night, deputies searched for Threlfall and tried to find him at his home on Hometown Drive, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Then, at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting Threlfall had returned home. He was reported as armed with a rifle and actively firing shots outside.

Deputies responded to the scene and saw Threlfall enter his home.

While inside, CCSO said Threlfall detonated multiple explosives, believed to be fireworks mortars.

Deputies said Threlfall ignored orders and fired additional shots.

The sheriff’s office said the Lower Columbia SWAT team responded to the scene and an emergency notification was sent to the neighborhood. Adjacent homes were evacuated as Threlfall’s home became fully engulfed in flames, according to CCSO. Threlfall again ignored commands and didn’t surrender until SWAT deployed chemical munitions.

SWAT members located Threlfall hiding under a canopy in the back yard of his home and took him into custody. Cowlitz 2 Fire responded to the scene, but the house and a vehicle in the driveway were destroyed in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Threlfall was booked into Cowlitz County Jail. He faces the following charges related to the Wednesday standoff: first-degree arson, aiming or discharging firearms/dangerous weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also faces two counts of second-degree assault, drive by shooting, and hit and run for the incident on I-5 Sunday.

CCSO said deputies will be present at the Hometown Drive scene Thursday for further investigation.

It is believed a female associate was with Threlfall at his home when the Wednesday night standoff began. Deputies want to speak with her about the incident. Anyone with information about the events Sunday and Wednesday are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092.

