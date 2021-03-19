County dispatcher helps couple deliver baby

National-World

SPRING HILL, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Williamson County emergency dispatcher had a special and unforgettable day at work when she helped a couple deliver their baby from dozens of miles away.

In the early hours of March 5, Dispatcher Taylor Kinney received a call from Taylor Riley, who said his pregnant wife Katie had gone into labor at their home.

