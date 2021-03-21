Saluda restaurant hosts fundraiser to benefit 10-year-old girl whose cancer has returned

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SALUDA, North Carolina (WLOS) — One mountain business is holding a special event to raise money for the family of a girl who continues to battle cancer.

On Saturday, March 20, Saluda Outfitters and Green River Eddy’s Tap Room & Grill is hosting a fundraiser with live music to benefit 10-year-old Selah Grace Henderson, who’s preparing to undergo proton therapy later this month.

A news release from Saluda Outfitters explains Selah was declared cancer free at five years old after battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma for two years. Her latest battle marks the return of her cancer and Selah’s mom, Michelle, says the proton therapy will continue for up to three years.

In order to care for Selah and accompany her for treatments, Michelle can no longer work, the release states, and the family could use some financial help.

That’s where Saluda Outfitters is stepping in. Saturday’s event will include live music by the Asheville duo Seth & Sara beginning at 7:30 p.m. The business is committing to donating 10% of food and beverage sales for the evening.

“The owners , Ryan and Amber Griffin, will also match other donations up to $2,000,” a press release states. “In addition to food prepared by Chef Waii Lee and live music, other fun activities are planned to encourage donations.”

Saluda Outfitters says a host of Saluda businesses donated items for the raffle and silent auction that took place Saturday evening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.