19-yo carjacker gets 7 yrs in jail

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An armed carjacker has been sentenced in federal court to seven years in prison, according to a U.S. attorney’s office.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Monday that Dorian Lakeith Webb Jr., 19, of Mobile, was sentenced for his participation in an armed carjacking that occurred in Mobile during December 2019.

In December 2020, Webb pleaded guilty to the charge of brandishing a firearm during and in furtherance of the carjacking, a crime of violence under federal law.

According to documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Webb participated with two other men in an armed robbery and carjacking of an individual who was trying to buy a gun through Facebook, according to a federal news release. The victim fled, and three or four shots were fired by the perpetrators.

The news release states that several weeks later, Webb was pulled over driving 86 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. When the car was stopped, Webb had a black bag on his lap containing a Glock pistol.

Analysis of the Glock and the fired cartridges recovered from the carjacking confirmed that the pistol in Webb’s possession matched the spent casings, the news release states. Webb admitted in his plea that he was one of the men involved in the carjacking.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock imposed a seven-year mandatory sentence in Webb’s case this morning, and ordered that Webb serve a five-year term of supervised release when he is released from custody. Webb was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution and a mandatory special assessment of $100. No fine was imposed. The judge further entered a forfeiture order as to the firearm used in the commission of the crime.

The case was investigated by the Mobile Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

