Man arrested in connection with death of 1-year-old

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH) — A baby was killed in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood in September 2020, officials said.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Homer Avenue South in Lehigh Acres on September 17, 2020, and found a 1-year-old boy unresponsive.

The baby was taken to Lehigh Regional Medical Center and was then transferred to Tampa General, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the boy suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

A suspect, 31-year-old Rolando Olivarez, was arrested by US Marshals. Investigators said Olivarez was the direct caretaker of the child, officials said.

Olivarez faces a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.

