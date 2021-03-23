One firefighter and some residents are unaccounted for in fire at New York senior center

National-World

One firefighter is missing, and some residents are unaccounted for in a fire at a residential senior center located in the northern suburbs of New York City, an official said Tuesday.

The firefighter had been missing for an hour inside the fire, according to Trooper Steven Nevel, Public Information Officer for Troop F of the New York State Police.

It is unclear how many residents are unaccounted for in the fire at a location on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley, Nevel said. Spring Valley is about 40 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Nevel said another firefighter suffered a heart attack and has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

State police were sending assets to the scene including one K9 unit and supervisors, Nevel said.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire and it is unknown at this point if there are any fatalities or injuries to residents.

Seniors from the center are being bussed out to different locations, Nevel told CNN.

