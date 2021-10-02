NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

AP National

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

JARINJE, Kosovo (AP) — Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate a dispute over vehicle license plates. Kosovo Force troops from the United States, Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings. The blockade started last month as a protest of the Kosovo government’s decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. As part of the agreement, both countries will use stickers to cover each other’s name and emblem when vehicles entering their respective territory.