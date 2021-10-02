Police: Man who refused to wear mask arrested after punching manager of business

CNN - Regional

By Jeff Richgels

MADISON, Wisconsin (madison.com/Wisconsin State Journal) — Madison police have arrested a man who punched a pizza restaurant manager after the manager asked him to put on a mask, police said.

Police responded to Ian’s Pizza, 100 State St., around 2:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

A man later identified as Abel Mosqueda, 20, argued with other customers of the business when he refused to put on a mask when he entered the business, Kimberley said. A Madison and Dane County Public Health order requires wearing a mask in enclosed spaces where other people not in the same household could be present.

Mosqueda was asked to leave by the manager due to Mosqueda’s “unruly nature” and his refusal to wear a mask, Kimberley said. Mosqueda responded by punching the manager in the face, Kimberley said. The manager was not taken to a hospital.

Mosqueda then went outside and punched out a window before leaving the area. He was later taken into custody by officers, Kimberley said. Mosqueda was taken to a hospital to have a hand injury looked at and then was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

