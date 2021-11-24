Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 after arriving late to the arena because of traffic. The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed. The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m. Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame the 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.