Jenkins’ late TD lifts LSU past No. 14 Texas A&M, 27-24

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson hit Jaray Jenkins with a 28-yard scoring pass down the right sideline with 20 seconds left, and LSU knocked off No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24. The winning play gave coach Ed Orgeron a triumphant send off in his final game in Tiger Stadium. LSU had lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and looked to be on the brink its first losing season since 1999 when Johnson came alive on fourth-and-6 from the LSU 19 with less than 1:30 left. Jenkins also had a 45-yard touchdown catch in the game. Aggies QB Zach Calzada passed for three scores.