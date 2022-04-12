Cavs’ rookie Mobley ready for debut on tourney play-in stage

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley isn’t just any rookie. Cleveland’s young forward has had a major impact in his first season as one of the biggest reasons for the Cavs’ turnaround. After missing five recent games with a sprained ankle, the 20-year-old Mobley is back and ready for his biggest game as a pro as the Cavs face the Brooklyn Nets in one of the Eastern Conference’s two play-in games on Tuesday. Mobley averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 69 games. But it’s his defensive presence in the lane that makes Cleveland a solid defensive team and perhaps capable of an upset.