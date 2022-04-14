Ukraine resumes World Cup qualification with June 1 playoff

ZURICH (AP) — Ukraine’s bid to qualify for the Word Cup will resume on June 1 against Scotland after its playoff semifinal in Glasgow was postponed in March due to the country being invaded by Russia. FIFA on Thursday also says the delayed playoff final in that bracket against Wales in Cardiff will be on June 5 to determine the final European team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The playoff winner will go into a group at the World Cup in November with England, the United States and Iran.