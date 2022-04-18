Commanders tap Bellamy to replace Vermillion as head trainer

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders have hired Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer. Bellamy replaces Ryan Vermillion, who was placed on administrative leave because of what Washington called “an ongoing criminal investigation” unrelated to the team. Federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the team’s practice facility and a local home in October. A Commanders spokesman declined comment when asked if Vermillion was still on leave or no longer with the organization. Bellamy returns to Washington where he spent 13 years on the team’s medical staff. He spent the past nine years as director of athletic training for Temple University athletics.