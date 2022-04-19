Brazil, Argentina to play in Australia ahead of World Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Argentina and Brazil will play a pre-World Cup friendly in Australia on June 11. The last time the teams met — in a World Cup qualifying match last September in Sao Paulo — the game was halted after only a few minutes after Brazilian health authorities walked onto the field during play as part of an effort to deport four Argentine players accused of violating coronavirus quarantine regulations. Both teams have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and the match has not been replayed.