Raducanu, Swiatek ease to victories at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 20 matches with a 6-1, 6-1 win over German debutante Eva Lys in the second round. Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova came from 4-1 down in the third set to edge Czech compatriot Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in a first-round match between former Stuttgart champions.