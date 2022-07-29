Lydia Ko shoots another 65, leads by 2 at Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko has shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour. Ko finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place and has continued her good form in perfect conditions over the Dundonald Links. She remains bogey-free heading into the weekend. The No. 4-ranked New Zealander had three birdies in four holes to start her back nine before making eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under overall. American golfer Lilia Vu shot 67 and was alone in second place.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.