LONDON (AP) — Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have maintained Tottenham’s perfect home record in the English Premier League in beating Everton 2-0. Kane fired his team in front with a 59th-minute penalty after he was brought down by Jordan Pickford. Hojbjerg sealed the win late with a precise finish. Tottenham is level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

