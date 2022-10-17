Sweden’s parliament elects conservative prime minister

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s parliament has elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots. The 58-year-old Kristersson was elected in a 176-173 vote Monday and will present his government on Tuesday. His three-party coalition secured a majority in the 349-seat parliament after the Sept. 11 election by teaming up with the Sweden Democrats. The party was founded by right-extremists in the 1980s.

