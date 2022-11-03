Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are hitting the campaign trail in New York City for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent even in a blue state like New York is a drastic marker of the party’s growing fears that next week’s midterm elections may deliver a wave of Republican victories. Thursday’s event at the all-female Barnard College was billed as a “Women’s Rally” and focused heavily on the history Hochul could make next week if she wins, becoming the first woman to be elected New York governor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.