UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos.” And he is urging global leaders at the upcoming UN climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy. The U.N. chief told reporters Thursday that the COP27 summit “ must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.” He said the most important outcome of COP27, which begins Nov. 6, is to have “a clear political will to reduce emissions faster.”

