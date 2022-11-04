Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jewish Wizards forward Deni Avdija spoke for a few minutes Friday night about Kyrie Irving. The 21-year-old from Israel says he tries to stay positive in the face of antisemitism, but he also believes there should be consequences for players’ actions. Washington hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. That was a day after the Nets suspended Irving for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Avdija says it’s not right to publish something like that, since people look up to Irving. The fallout from Irving’s post continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.

