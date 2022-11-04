Tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes have ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, flattening homes, a church and toppling trees. Local officials in one county reported at least two dozen people were injured in the severe weather Friday. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said search and rescue teams as well as generators were being sent to the Idabel area in McCurtain County, which state emergency officials said was the hardest-hit by the storms. One Texas community hit hard was Powderly. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who is the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly, declared a disaster in the area. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said about 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.

