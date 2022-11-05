Kosovo’s ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo have resigned from their posts to protest the dismissal of a senior Serb police officer who did not respect the government’s decision to change vehicle license plates. Kosovo authorities said enforcement of the requirement to have local Kosovo license plates would be gradual until April 21, after which no more old plates will be allowed. The shift has ignited volatile issues about Kosovo’s sovereignty, especially among its Serb minority, many of whom still want Kosovo to be part of Serbia and not independent. Ethnic Serbs have a government minister, 10 parliamentarians and other top posts in governing, police and judiciary in their four local communities. All resigned from their posts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.