10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says the students between 12 and 15 years old experienced mild to moderate distress Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School. Seven were taken to medical centers. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products, and investigators are trying to determine the source. The Los Angeles Unified School District said that while medical assistance was requested out of an abundance of caution, the campus remained “safe and open for instruction.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.