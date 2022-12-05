Vatican vendettas: Alleged witness manipulation jolts trial

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Revelations that a key prosecution witness may have been manipulated into changing his story and cooperating with prosecutors has jolted a Vatican trial over a money-losing investment in a London property. The information was contained in text messages that a prosecutor entered into evidence last week. Defense lawyers called for the trial to be suspended, but the judge rejected their motions. The prosecutor has opened a separate investigation into possible false testimony and other potential crimes. Regardless of how it turns out, the developments confirmed that a trial meant to showcase Pope Francis’ financial reforms has revealed vendettas and scheming in the Holy See.

