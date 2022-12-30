Queen guitarist, women’s soccer team top UK honors list

LONDON (AP) — Those at the forefront of the U.K.’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine joined Queen guitarist Brian May and a fashion designer dubbed “the mother of the miniskirt” on the country’s new year’s Honors list. The 92-year-old designer Mary Quant who is best known for popularizing the miniskirt during the 1960s received the U.K.’s top honor for her services to fashion. Artists, community leaders and members of England’s award-winning women’s soccer team were also among the more than 1,100 people included in the list. It was the first one to be signed off by King Charles III. British kings and queens have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages.

