No. 22 New Mexico fends off Wyoming 76-75

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds remaining, to lead No. 22 New Mexico to a 76-75 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

The Lobos (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) remain one of only two unbeaten teams nationally.

The Cowboys (5-9, 0-2), who dropped their fourth consecutive game, had a chance to take a late lead but Max Agbonkpolo missed an open look.

After New Mexico’s Josiah Allick was fouled and missed a pair of free throws, Brendan Wenzel’s desperation shot at the buzzer was off target.

USC transfer Ethan Anderson finished with 17 points on 7 for 10 shooting to lead the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado added 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

The Lobos’ Jaelen House had 16 points before fouling Xavier DuSell in the final minute. DuSell missed the front end of a one-on-one with Wyoming clinging to a 75-74 lead.

New Mexico upset then-No. 22 Wyoming, 75-66, on Feb. 15, 2022. The Cowboys could not return the favor.

The Lobos trailed 33-32 at the intermission after shooting 38% from the field and getting outscored 16-8 in the paint by the undermanned Cowboys.

Noah Reynolds, Wyoming’s leading scorer, had eight early points but left the game after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head. The Cowboys have been without preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike all season due to a right foot injury and his replacement in the post, 6-10 forward Hunter Thompson, missed Saturday’s game due to illness.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: Eclipsed last season’s win total (13) and avoided a Quad 3 loss.

Wyoming: After being picked to finish second in the preseason Mountain West poll the Cowboys continued their disappointing start with a fourth consecutive defeat.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Travels to Fresno State on Tuesday.

Wyoming: Hosts preseason Mountain West favorite San Diego State on Jan. 7.

