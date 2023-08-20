Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning actor in ‘This Is Us,’ dies at age 66

By Megan Thomas and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us,” has died at age 66, according to his manager, Dan Spilo.

In “This Is Us,” Jones played William Hill, a recovering drug addict and estranged father in the multi-generational drama. He was nominated for an Emmy four consecutive times from 2017-2020 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, winning in 2018 and 2020.

In addition to his roles on stage and screen, Jones was also a father who made Emmy history when his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, won an Emmy for her performance in the Quibi series “#FreeRayshawn” in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.

“As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment,” Jones said after his win, according to Deadline. “Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream.”

