Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the civil defense to be put on high alert. The eruption appears to have occurred about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the town of Grindavík, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Webcam video from the scene appears to show magma, or semi-molten rock, spewing along the ridge of a hill. In November, police evacuated the fishing town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption. A coast guard helicopter will attempt to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption.

