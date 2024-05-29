Chukars soar over Owlz, snap two-game losing streak

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars soared over the Northern Colorado Owlz 11-8 in a battle of the birds Wednesday.

The Chukars snapped a two-game losing streak in their second road game of the season. The team improves to 3-5, while the Owlz fall to 6-2.

Home runs by Brett Barrera and Trevor Rogers set the tone for the Chukars early in the game. However, two home runs by NoCo’s Dario Gomez, including a grand slam, kept it tight. Six Chukars and four Owlz put up RBIs.

Eight of nine Chukars lead-off batters reached base, compared to four of nine for the Owlz. The Chukars also fared better with runners in scoring position. The Owlz threw 50 more pitches thanks to a 10 percent lower strike rate.

The Chukars’ road trip continues against the Owlz through Sunday. All games will be at 6:15 p.m., except for a 1:05 p.m. start on Sunday.