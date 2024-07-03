China is the runaway leader in generative AI patent applications followed by the US, the UN says

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. intellectual property agency says China has requested far more patents than any other country when it comes to generative AI, with the United States a distant second. The technology offers the potential to boost efficiency and speed up scientific discoveries, but it also raises concerns about jobs and workers. The World Intellectual Property Organization says GenAI was linked to about 54,000 inventions in the decade through 2023, one-quarter of them last year alone. Its report aims to track patent applications as a possible indication of trends in artificial intelligence. It notes that the quantity of GenAI patents doesn’t indicate quality.

