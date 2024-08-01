Teen brother of Air Force airman who was killed by Florida deputy is shot to death near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say the teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was shot and killed in his home by a Florida sheriff’s deputy in May was shot to death this week near Atlanta. The killing of Senior Airman Roger Fortson made global headlines in May. Now, the family is grieving the Tuesday killing of his 16-year-old brother, Andre Fortson, in DeKalb County, near Atlanta’s east side. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump confirmed the teen’s death. In May, a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Roger Fortson in his Fort Walton Beach apartment after Fortson answered the deputy’s knocks on his door while holding a handgun pointed at the floor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.