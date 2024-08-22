Preparations begin for Greek Festival on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello is preparing for their annual Greek Festival on Saturday, August 24.

This year, the Greek Orthodox Church has a new commercial kitchen to help the many volunteers prepare the food and drinks for the festival. Feeding festival goers is no easy task, considering the number of people expected to turn out.

"We think sometimes it's around 6,000," said Father Constantine Zozos, the priest of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. "We reach out to Saint Anthony, Rigby, Burley, through western Wyoming, and people come from all over."

Entrance into the festival is free for everyone, but food items must be purchased. Proceeds from food sales are used to fund church and community projects.

"Some of the money not only goes to the restoration of these facilities, but also to charities throughout southeastern Idaho all the way up to Idaho Falls," said Father Zozos.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello.