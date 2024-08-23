Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey could get as much as $30 million at auction

DALLAS (AP) — The jersey worn by New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth during his famous “called shot” home run in 1932 could sell at auction for as much as $30 million. Heritage Auctions is offering up the jersey Saturday night in Dallas. It’s been nearly a century since Ruth’s famed, debated and often imitated “called shot” came as the Yankees and Chicago Cubs faced off in Game 3 of the World Series at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. In the fifth inning, Ruth made a pointing gesture while at bat and then hit the home run into center field off Cubs pitcher Charlie Root.

