Aid group says Israel hit convoy to hospital in Gaza. Israel says it hit gunmen who seized the car

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An aid group operating in the Gaza Strip says an Israeli missile hit its convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital working in the besieged enclave, killing several people from a local transportation company. Israel claimed without immediately offering evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy Thursday. The strike killed several people employed by a transportation company that the group American Near East Refugee Aid were using to bring the supplies to the Emirati Red Crescent hospital in Rafah. That’s according to Sandra Rasheed, Anera’s country director for the Palestinian territories. An Israeli military spokesman said its military targeted gunmen who seized a vehicle in the convoy.

