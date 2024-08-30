Reactions to the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau

The hockey world was not alone in sending immediate and heartfelt condolences following the announcement that Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau died when, according to police, they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. NBA star LeBron James, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Columbus’ Major League Soccer team also quickly added their voices to the list of mourners.

