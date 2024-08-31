49ers wide receiver Pearsall shot during attempted robbery in San Francisco, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor says 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been shot during an attempted robbery. London Breed said in a post on the social platform X that Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday in Union Square. That’s located in central San Francisco. Breed did not immediately provide details about Pearsall’s condition. San Francisco police did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. A message was also left for a spokesperson for the team. Pearsall was the team’s first-round draft pick this year. The 23-year-old is originally from Phoenix and played at University of Florida.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.