49ers wide receiver Pearsall shot during attempted robbery in San Francisco, mayor says
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor says 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been shot during an attempted robbery. London Breed said in a post on the social platform X that Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday in Union Square. That’s located in central San Francisco. Breed did not immediately provide details about Pearsall’s condition. San Francisco police did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. A message was also left for a spokesperson for the team. Pearsall was the team’s first-round draft pick this year. The 23-year-old is originally from Phoenix and played at University of Florida.