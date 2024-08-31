A top court in the Dominican Republic deliberates anti-sodomy laws targeting police and military

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A top court in the Dominican Republic has agreed to review a challenge to laws dating from the last century that criminalize gay sex involving members of the army and police force. It’s the first time in recent history that someone in the socially conservative Caribbean country has challenged laws that punish such actions with up to two years in prison for police and one year for the military. While prosecutions are rare, Cristian González Cabrera, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said Saturday that the laws give legal sanction for discrimination, violence and prejudice against LGTBQ+ people. The Dominican Republic’s Constitutional Court heard the case on Friday.

