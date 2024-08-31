Ashton Jeanty rushes for school-record six TDs and Boise State outscores Georgia Southern 56-45

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for a school-record six touchdowns and Boise State overcame Georgia Southern 56-45 on Saturday in a season opener.

Spencer Danielson, who coached the Broncos’ final four games last season and went 3-1, picked up his first win without the interim tag.

Jeanty ran for 267 yards on 20 carries, the third-best rushing yardage total in school history and the most by a Bronco since 1998. He gave Boise State its first points with a 77-yard score and finished his day with a 75-yarder that gave the Broncos a 42-37 lead 13 seconds after the Eagles had gone on top with 13 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Freshman Sire Gaines cemented the outcome with a 38-yard touchdown run and a 17-yard scoring reception. The seven rushing touchdowns were one short of the school record and the most since 2007.

Boise State’s Maddux Madsen was 22-of-31 passing for 280 yards with a TD and an interception.

Georgia Southern’s JC French was 28-of-50 passing for 323 yards and two scores and added a rushing TD.

Boise State led 28-9 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half before the Eagles scored the next 21 points. The teams exchanged the lead twice more before Jeanty scored his final TD.

