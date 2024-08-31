Dozens of exotic animals seized at Turkish border

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish customs officials in the northwestern city of Edirne discovered dozens of exotic animals being smuggled into Turkey from Greece. State-run Anadolu Agency reported that the mid-sized sedan with Greek license plates was carrying three kangaroos, three alpacas and one Patagonian mara in the trunk, and 12 parrots and 23 flying squirrels inside the vehicle when it was stopped on Friday. Many of the animals are juveniles. Photos from the scene show the larger animals bound and squeezed together in tight confinement, while the smaller ones were crowded in cages. All the animals survived.

