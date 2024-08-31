Mexico offers escorted rides north from southern Mexico for migrants with US asylum appointments

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will offer escorted bus rides from southern Mexico to the U.S. border for non-Mexican migrants who have received a United States asylum appointment, the government announced Saturday. The National Immigration Institute said that the buses will leave from the southern cities of Villahermosa and Tapachula. It appeared to be an attempt to make applying for asylum appointments from southern Mexico more attractive to migrants who otherwise would push north to Mexico City or the border. The announcement came a week after the U.S. government expanded access to the CBP One application to southern Mexico.

