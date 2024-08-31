RFK Jr. sues North Carolina elections board as he seeks to remove his name from ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The lawsuit filed in state court Friday accuses the board of violating his free speech rights by denying his request to get his name removed from state ballots. The board’s executive director said more than 1.7 million ballots were already printed to meet a legal deadline, and re-doing them could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Kennedy suspended his third-party campaign and endorsed Republican Donald Trump. He’s tried since then to get off ballots in states where Trump’s race against Democrat Kamala Harris could be close.

