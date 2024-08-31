Taiwan investigators to rule on further detention of former presidential candidate amid graft probe

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan investigators are to rule on the further detention of a former presidential candidate amid graft allegations. Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party was held overnight and has a hearing on Sunday. Supporters gathered outside the prosecutors office in Taipei, holding signs and chanting slogans demanding Ko’s release and alleging judicial oppression. Ko, who trained as a doctor and was a former mayor of Taipei, and his TPP emerged as a third force in a sometimes rambunctious democracy dominated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the Nationalist Party that fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party’s takeover of mainland China in 1949. Ko and others were named suspects in the real estate scandal.

