Venice Film Festival welcomes Pitt and Clooney, and their new film ‘Wolfs’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — George Clooney and Brad Pitt are returning to the Venice Film Festival Sunday for the world premiere of “Wolfs.” In the crime-thriller directed by Jon Watts, the two Hollywood stars play lone wolf fixers mistakenly hired for the same job. The film, which is not in competition, will debut for festival-goers Sunday evening on the Lido. “Wolfs” will have a limited theatrical release, starting Sept. 20, before hitting Apple TV+ on Sept. 27. Pitt and Clooney previously walked the red carpet in Venice together in 2008, for the Coen brothers movie “Burn After Reading.”

