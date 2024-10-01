Reporter Taylor Lorenz exits Washington Post after investigation into Instagram post

Technology reporter Taylor Lorenz says she’s leaving The Washington Post, less than two months after the newspaper began a review of a social media post that involved President Joe Biden. Lorenz says she’s launching a Substack. Lorenz had attended a White House event in August and reportedly posted a selfie to some followers on Instagram with Biden in the background and the text: “War criminal :(” The Post says it would review the matter after the message was discovered by other news media. Lorenz posted on Substack that she wants to do the sort of coverage that is “increasingly difficult to do in corporate media.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.