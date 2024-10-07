American Water, the largest water utility in US, is targeted by a cyberattack

The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. says it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers. New Jersey-based American Water provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations. said Monday that it became aware of the unauthorized activity last Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems. The company doesn’t believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack and said staffers were working “around the clock” to investigate the nature and scope of the attack.

