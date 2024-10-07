Michigan gun owner gets more than 3 years in prison for accidental death of grandson

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for failing to lock up a shotgun that was used in the accidental death of his 5-year-old grandson. Michigan has a new law that carries consequences for loaded, unlocked guns around kids. Braxton Dykstra was shot and killed in April when his cousin got access to a shotgun at Karl Robart’s home in western Michigan’s Newaygo County. Robart will be eligible for parole after he serves 38 months in prison.

