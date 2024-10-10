A $20K reward is offered after a sea lion was found with a fatal gunshot wound on a California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Federal officials have offered a $20,000 reward for information about the fatal shooting of a sea lion in Southern California. Authorities say the wounded male sea lion was discovered Aug. 7 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the sea lion was about 2 years old and had been shot in the back. NOAA said Wednesday that its law enforcement division offered the reward for information leading to a criminal conviction or civil penalty. Sea lions live along the U.S. West Coast where they can sometimes be spotted on beaches, docks and jetties.

